Lindsay Lohan expecting her first child

"The Parent Trap" star Lindsay Lohan is about to become parent-trapped herself, as she announced Tuesday that she and husband Bader Shammas are expecting their first child together.

"We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!" the couple said in a statement to TMZ.com. She additionally posted an Instagram photo of a baby's onesie with the words "coming soon" superimposed in graphical-text script. "We are blessed and excited!" the star, 36, wrote, posting infant-related emoji and one of praying hands.

This is Lohan's first marriage and first child.

The actor-entrepreneur had announced this past July that she and Shammas, 33, had married, later specifying the wedding had taken place in April. Shammas, according to his since-removed LinkedIn account, was an assistant vice president at Credit Suisse at the time, based in Dubai, the largest city in the United Arab Emirates, a small Arabian Peninsula nation. Lohan, who was raised in Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, has lived in Dubai for several years.