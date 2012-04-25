Lindsay Lohan rep responds to Rosie O'Donnell

Lindsay Lohan's advocates have strongly responded to Rosie O'Donnell's comments that the actress should not play screen icon Elizabeth Taylor in an upcoming TV movie.

"I think Rosie should be focused on her own career right now and not everyone else's," Lohan's spokesman Steve Honig told Newsday. "It's a shame she has to be so cruel towards another person in order to keep herself in the news."

And Lohan's father, Michael, told TMZ.com, "Who . . . is Rosie O'Donnell to judge anyone, especially Lindsay, who has far more talent than Rosie ever had?"

O'Donnell lambasted Lohan on NBC's "Today" show early Tuesday. "The last thing she did good, she was 16," O'Donnell said. "I don't think she's right for the role and I don't think she's capable at this point of doing what's needed to portray that character."

O'Donnell, on a panel alongside Star Jones and Donny Deutsch, responded to host Matt Lauer soliciting opinions on Lohan's casting in Lifetime's 'Liz & Dick,' " scheduled to begin shooting in June.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I feel very sorry for her," she said. "I think she needs a lot of help. She needs a lot of time away." O'Donnell then added, "I think the interest level in her has waned significantly."

O'Donnell later softened her tone when she tweeted, "I just care about her -- she grew up right near me on long island -- her mom is my age -- I feel sorry 4 LL -- that's all."

An O'Donnell spokeswoman did not return Newsday's request for comment.