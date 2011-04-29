Lindsay Lohan's comic book life

The court appearance, the "Leno" taping and now . . . the comic book.

"Infamous: Lindsay Lohan," announced last week, aims to chronicle the highs and lows -- in 32 pages of manga-style illustrations -- of Merrick's favorite actress. The comic's publisher, Bluewater Productions, says the book will hit stores in September.

"This issue can be seen as a tragedy in motion; its last chapter has yet to be written," writer Marc Shapiro said quite dramatically in a statement. "Lohan is both a victim of the all-consuming celebrity culture and a perpetrator of bad decisions, the lack of self-control and an unhealthy sense of entitlement."

That's a little harsh. But here's something nice. Bluewater's publisher, Darren G. Davis, offered this: "If Lohan contacted us right now and wanted us to donate some of the potential profits to a charity of her choosing, we would happily do so."

"Infamous: Lindsay Lohan" retails for $3.99 and will be available at Amazon.com and local comic book stores. Or visit mycomicshop.com/bluewater.