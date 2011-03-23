EntertainmentCelebrities

Lindsay Lohan’s father charged over fight with ex

By AP

Prosecutors have charged Lindsay Lohan’s father with a misdemeanor domestic violence charge for an alleged attack on his ex-girlfriend.

Michael Lohan is due in court on May 23 and faces up to a year in jail if convicted. He was arrested late Monday by sheriff’s deputies after his former finacee, Kate Major, accused him of abusing her.

The 50-year-old has been in the Los Angeles area for months and recently attended a court hearing for his daughter where a judge threatened to send her to jail as she took a plea deal in a necklace theft case.

The “Mean Girls” star and her father are reportedly estranged.

Michael Lohan couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

He has a history of arrests in New York over allegations of harassment from ex-girlfriends.

