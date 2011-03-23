Lindsay Lohan’s father charged over fight with ex

Prosecutors have charged Lindsay Lohan’s father with a misdemeanor domestic violence charge for an alleged attack on his ex-girlfriend.

Michael Lohan is due in court on May 23 and faces up to a year in jail if convicted. He was arrested late Monday by sheriff’s deputies after his former finacee, Kate Major, accused him of abusing her.

The 50-year-old has been in the Los Angeles area for months and recently attended a court hearing for his daughter where a judge threatened to send her to jail as she took a plea deal in a necklace theft case.

The “Mean Girls” star and her father are reportedly estranged.

Michael Lohan couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He has a history of arrests in New York over allegations of harassment from ex-girlfriends.