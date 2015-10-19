EntertainmentCelebrities

Lindsay Lohan says she may run for president in 2020

Lindsay Lohan made a series of posts to her Instagram...

Lindsay Lohan made a series of posts to her Instagram account beginning Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015, about her plans for a possible run for president in 2020. Here, Lohan arrives at the Elle Style Awards in London on Feb. 24, 2015. Credit: Getty Images / Ian Gavan

Following in the footsteps of rapper Kanye West, actress Lindsay Lohan says she, too, would like to run for the White house in 2020, Newsday contributor Frank Lovece reports.

"In 2020 I may run for president," Lohan, 29, posted on Instagram over the weekend.

In a follow-up post, Lohan wrote, "The first thing I would like to do as president of . . . [the United States] is take care of all of the children suffering in the world."

One major wrinkle: The United States Constitution requires that the president be at least 35 years old. Lohan, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, turns 35 in July 2021.

