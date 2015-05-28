Lindsay Lohan says she's completed community service: 'Hard work pays off'

After many years of being on probation for various convictions, Lindsay Lohan is finally free of the California court system.

In a hearing Thursday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark A. Young reviewed the actress' community service logs and formally closed probation in her 2013 sentence for reckless driving, the last in Lohan's series of criminal cases. Lohan, who completed her community service in Brooklyn, did not attend the hearing.

Asked whether her client would return to acting now that her court troubles were resolved, Lohan's attorney, Shawn Holley, told The Associated Press, "Absolutely."

Young praised the attorney, telling her she did an excellent job getting the actress to complete the hours in recent weeks.

"Hard work pays off," Lohan, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, wrote on Instagram late Wednesday night. "Thank you to all those that allowed me to volunteer while in nyc," her post continued. "God bless you all. Amen."

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

She added in a tweeted statement Thursday, "I am very grateful to those at Brooklyn Community Services, Duffield and The Ali Forney Center for welcoming me into their services and allowing me to finish my court ordered Community Service hours." The actress was referring to Brooklyn Community Services' Duffield Children's Center, where she had done community service previously and had returned to put in hours during the workweek, and to Manhattan's Ali Forney Center, which helps homeless LGBTQ youth and where Lohan volunteered on weekends. "Thank you to Shawn and everyone involved for having faith in me and supporting me in getting the job done. I look forward to working with The Ali Forney Center and BCS in the future. Thank you for the inspiration. Clean slate. Fresh start."

Terry White, chief deputy city attorney for Santa Monica, California, told the Los Angeles Times that Lohan had actually completed more hours than required. "I have no other concerns and believe this completes her probationary requirements," White said.

Young had ruled on May 7 that Lohan needed to complete just over 115 hours by Thursday or face unspecified consequences. He had thrown out nearly all the previous hours submitted for the actress' community work in London, where she was living, saying the service did not meet required standards.

Lohan has been on probation as part of her March 2013 sentence for reckless driving, after her Porsche and a truck collided on Pacific Coast Highway the year before. She was on her way to film her starring role in the Lifetime TV-movie "Liz & Dick," about the late film stars Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.