Lindsay Lohan to attend Venice Film Festival

Lindsay Lohan, who's slated to complete her court-ordered rehab at California's Betty Ford Center in early August, plans to promote her new film, "The Canyons," at the Venice Film Festival later that month.

After a tweet attributed to "Team Lohan" appeared on the actress' Twitter page, saying, "Thrilled to have 'The Canyons' premiering at the Venice Film Festival!," Lohan's representative confirmed to E! Online that she would be there. The festival opens Aug. 28.

IFC Films will release "The Canyons" theatrically on Aug. 2 in Toronto and at the IFC Center in Greenwich Village, expanding to Los Angeles and other cities the following week. It will also be available on video-on-demand on Aug. 2. Director Paul Schrader's erotic thriller stars Lohan and adult-film star James Deen.

Lohan entered the Betty Ford Center on May 2 as part of her sentence for probation violation and two misdemeanors, including reckless driving and lying to police.