Lindsay's brother blames woes on 'enablers, leeches'

Lindsay Lohan's brother, speaking out publicly for the first time about his family's troubled eldest sibling, said Wednesday that his sister was surrounded by "enablers, leeches, whatever you'd like to call it" that contributed to her drug and alcohol problems.

"It's quite strenuous to right your wrongs when the people around you help justify your actions," Michael Lohan Jr., 22, told People magazine. "Therefore, cloudy judgment made it easy for her to neglect those trying to guide her."

As Lindsay Lohan, 24, checked herself into a Southern California facility Tuesday for her fifth rehab treatment in three years, Michael Jr. said she is "well aware that she's at a crossroad in life, and is fully committed to ensuring a healthier future."

He added, "We - her mother, brothers, and sister - have been there for Lindsay every step of the way - despite what trashy news reports [say] - and will continue to give her our support and strength during these arduous times."

Michael Lohan Jr. is a recent graduate of Ithaca College, where he studied business administration and played lacrosse.