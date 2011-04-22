Lohan gets jail in probation violation

Capping a day of dramatic turns in Lindsay Lohan's felony grand theft case, a judge Friday reduced the charge to a misdemeanor -- and then sentenced the actress to jail and community service for probation violation.

Ruling that the arrest violated Lohan's probation in a 2007 DUI conviction, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Stephanie Sautner handed down a sentence of 120 days in county jail plus 480 hours community service at the L.A. County morgue. Lohan, 24, was immediately remanded into custody and taken for booking. Lohan's attorney, Shawn Holley, said she would appeal.

Earlier in the preliminary hearing, which was set to determine whether the theft case should go to trial, Sautner reduced the charge under a section of the California penal code allowing discretion if the offense is deemed minor and the defendant does not have a long criminal record.

During the hearing, prosecutor Danette Meyers questioned witnesses about the alleged theft of a $2,500 necklace from the Venice, Calif., jeweler Kamofie & Co. Sales clerk Tinelli Comsooksri testified that days before the necklace disappeared Lohan had tried on a pair of $1,180 diamond earrings, nearly leaving the store with one hidden behind her hair.

The store's co-owner, Sofia Kaman, told Meyers that on Jan. 22 Lohan came in with a friend who distracted Kaman while Lohan tried on jewelry. After they left, Kaman noticed the necklace missing. Lohan, she said, promised to return it the next day. When it was not returned by Feb. 1, Kaman called police.

Holley pressed Kaman on releasing surveillance video to the media. "Celebrity sells, right?" Holley asked. Kaman responded, "It can," but testified she received no money for the video.