'Lost' star accused of bus driver assault

Matthew Fox was handcuffed and detained but not arrested by police in Cleveland, where the "Lost" star, according to police, punched a female party-bus driver who'd declined to let him aboard the private ride.

Monday, driver Heather Bormann spoke up, telling TMZ.com that she's meeting with prosecutors and may press charges.

Cops said Fox was detained in the industrialized but nightlife-oriented neighborhood The Flats when he tried to board a private party bus run by the company The Ohio Connection, according to a police report cited by local NBC affiliate WKYC-TV. As Bormann, 29, of Cleveland, later described to TMZ.com, she believed Fox was intoxicated.

"He just kept staring at me with his mouth wide open and not saying anything. I told him, 'You have to leave, buddy. You are trespassing on my bus.' "

Bormann told WKYC that she blocked the entrance and repeated herself two more times. Then Fox started to punch her in the chest and stomach, she told the station.

Bormann retaliated by punching Fox in the mouth, cutting his lip. Fox, who declined medical treatment, was released to the custody of a friend, who taxied him back to his hotel.

Bormann, however, said Monday she may have broken her hand and would seek medical attention. Then she planned to visit the Cuyahoga County prosecutor's office to file charges against the actor, 45, who is in town to film the Tyler Perry movie, "I, Alex Cross."

"This was my self-defense," Bormann told TMZ. "This was the only way I could protect myself . . . from a man beating up on a woman."

Danica Smith, Fox's spokeswoman, could not be reached after email and telephone requests were made to her for comment. Attempts to reach Bormann, who has a non-listed number, were unsuccessful.