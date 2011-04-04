Macchio honors wife with song on 'DWTS'
'Twas the night of personal stories, in which the dancers selected a song from their past that was more of a special memory than a familiar tune. In Ralph Macchio's case: Stevie Wonder's "Stay Gold," which also happened to be in Macchio's 1983 film, "The Outsiders."It was also his wedding song -- married to Phyllis, April 5, 1987. And guess who was in the audience?
RALPH SAYS: "I dedicate this song to my beautiful wife, Phyllis. Thanks for the best 24 years of my life."
DANCE: Rumba
JUDGES SAID: "Your hands -- you have to work on those, and honestly you needed a little more hip action." (Len Goodman)
"I told you about those hands from week one . . . you deal with her [partner Karina Smirnoff] like she's too hot to handle, that you don't know what to do with her." (Bruno Tonioli)
"It was very sweet, it was very gentle."
MY SAY: Hands?! How about the dance? It seemed more like a waltz than a Rumba. But another good outing anyway. He's safe this week, but an improved Hines Ward (25) moves into the lead.
JUDGES' SCORE: 21.