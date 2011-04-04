Macchio honors wife with song on 'DWTS'

'Twas the night of personal stories, in which the dancers selected a song from their past that was more of a special memory than a familiar tune. In Ralph Macchio's case: Stevie Wonder's "Stay Gold," which also happened to be in Macchio's 1983 film, "The Outsiders."It was also his wedding song -- married to Phyllis, April 5, 1987. And guess who was in the audience?

RALPH SAYS: "I dedicate this song to my beautiful wife, Phyllis. Thanks for the best 24 years of my life."

DANCE: Rumba

JUDGES SAID: "Your hands -- you have to work on those, and honestly you needed a little more hip action." (Len Goodman)

"I told you about those hands from week one . . . you deal with her [partner Karina Smirnoff] like she's too hot to handle, that you don't know what to do with her." (Bruno Tonioli)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It was very sweet, it was very gentle."

(Carrie Ann Inaba)

MY SAY: Hands?! How about the dance? It seemed more like a waltz than a Rumba. But another good outing anyway. He's safe this week, but an improved Hines Ward (25) moves into the lead.

JUDGES' SCORE: 21.