Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd welcome baby

A host of "Dancing With the Stars" ballroom professionals and celebrity alumni are congratulating former “DWTS” dancer Peta Murgatroyd and her husband, fellow "DWTS" pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, on welcoming their second child, a boy, after having suffered three miscarriages.

The couple, who had held their wedding ceremony at Oheka Castle in Huntington in 2017, after having officially married at the York City Clerk's Office shortly before, already are the parents of 6-year-old son Shai.

The Ukraine-born Chmerkovskiy, 43, posted an Instagram photo late Sunday night of his unshaven, serenely smiling self beaming at a newborn in his arms, the child’s face blurred. In a caption Chmerkovskiy wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to me! #MadeInPeta.” On his Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, the New Zealand-born Murgatroyd, 36, sits up in a hospital bed and says in a sing-songy lilt, “We’re having a baby!,” then adds good-naturedly, “Oy, what a rough night.”

Chmerkovskiy’s Ukraine-born younger brother, fellow “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom pro Val Chmerkovskiy, posted a commentary of three red-heart emoji. Val’s “DWTS” dancer wife Jenna Johnson, who welcomed son Rome Jan. 10, wrote of their son’s newborn cousin, “We love him so much.”

Among the many other congratulatory messages from “DWTS” personnel were host Alfonso Ribeiro writing, “Congrats. Uncle Al can’t wait to you all.” Dancer Sharna Burgess commented, "How perfect,” with two red hearts. “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots, who finished fourth in 2021’s season 30 of the dance competition, partnered with pro Alan Bersten, wrote, “Wow what a day! What a gift!”

ANTHONY'S A DAD, TOO Chmerkovskiy wasn't the only celebrity who celebrated Father's Day by adding to his family Singer Marc Anthony shared an Instagram photo of himself holding his first child with his wife, Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira.

"God's timing is always perfect. Happy Father’s Day ♥️," he captioned the black-and-white photo in English as well as in Spanish.

This is the seventh child for Anthony, 54, who is also a dad to Max and Emme, his 14-year-old twins with ex wife Jennifer Lopez; sons Ryan Adrian, 19, and Cristian Marcus, 22, with ex Dayanara Torres; and Chase, 27, and Ariana, 28, with Debbie Rosado.







