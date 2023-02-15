Newlyweds Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira expecting 1st child

Pop star and former Long Islander Marc Anthony and Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira, who were married barely two weeks ago, announced on Tuesday they are expecting their first child together.

Captioning an Instagram photo of their hands placed lovingly atop her pregnant belly, they wrote "Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!!" in a joint post, adding in Spanish "Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas" ("Thank you God for this big blessing in our lives"), followed by a heart emoji.

This is a first child for Miss Universe 2021 first runner-up Ferreira, 23. Three-time Grammy Award winner Anthony, 54, a former Brookville resident, has been married and divorced three times previously and has multiple children from these marriages and from a 1990s relationship with then-NYPD Officer Debbie Rosado.