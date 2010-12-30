Marc Anthony owes $3.4M in tax charges

Salsa singer Marc Anthony, the husband of music and film star Jennifer Lopez, has been hit with $3.4 million in combined New York State and federal tax charges on property he owns in Brookville, where he, Lopez and their toddler twins Max and Emme live.

The state filed a demand on March 29 for $1.8 million in back taxes, according to RadarOnline.com. Three months earlier, a federal tax lien for $1.6 million was placed on the property.

Nassau County tax records list the home under Anthony's birth name, Marco A. Muñiz. A spokesman for the county assessor told Newsday Thursday that, "According to public records filed with the Nassau County clerk's office, as of today the liens have not yet been satisfied."

Anthony's rep did not return Newsday's phone call seeking comment. However, according to E! Online, a rep for Anthony says that his financial and managerial teams have "reached an agreement in principle resolving all of [his] federal tax liabilities . . . No further comments will be issued about this matter."

The two-time Grammy Award and three-time Latin Grammy winner had tax troubles in 2007, when Manhattan District Attorney Robert Morgenthau charged that Anthony had failed to file returns for 2000 through 2004 on $15.5 million in income.

He was found not criminally liable - two financial managers, including his brother, Bigram Zayes, pleaded guilty to tax felonies - and he paid a $2.5-million bill for back taxes, interest and penalties.

KILMER HAS TAX TROUBLES, TOO.Val Kilmer owes nearly $500,000 in federal taxes, and a lien has been placed on the "Batman Forever" actor's property, including a New Mexico ranch he's trying to sell, The Associated Press reports.

The Internal Revenue Service filed the lien last month in Santa Fe for an assessment balance of $498,165 for 2008 income taxes.

Kilmer has lived in New Mexico for two decades.

Kilmer and his agent did not respond to telephone calls and e-mail Thursday seeking comment.