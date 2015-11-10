Mariah Carey, boyfriend James Packer move in together, report says

Pop star Mariah Carey, separated from singer-actor and "America's Got Talent" host Nick Cannon, reportedly has moved in with her boyfriend of five months, Australian billionaire James Packer.

TMZ.com said Monday that sometime after Halloween, Carey, 46, had furniture, bedding, clothes and more transported to the Beverly Hills, California, home of gaming and resort mogul and Hollywood producer Packer, 48. His home is a five-minute drive from the house that Carey has been renting, the website said.

When reports surfaced in June that Carey and Packer had begun dating, the singer's spokesman told Newsday, "Unfortunately, we never comment on our clients' personal lives."

Also on Monday, Deadline.com reported Carey is in talks to voice Gotham City Police Commissioner Gordon in "The Lego Batman Movie," a spinoff of "The Lego Movie." The character has been male since his first appearance in "Detective Comics" No. 27 (May 1939), in the story that introduced Batman.