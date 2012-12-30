Marilyn Monroe FBI file reveals new details

FBI files on Marilyn Monroe that could not be located earlier this year have been found and reissued, revealing the names of some of the movie star's acquaintances who drew concern from government officials and her own entourage, The Associated Press reports.

The files had previously been heavily censored, but more details are public in a version recently obtained by the AP through the Freedom of Information Act. The updated files reveal that some in Monroe's inner circle were concerned about her association with Frederick Vanderbilt Field, who was disinherited from his wealthy family over his leftist views.

The FBI's files on Monroe show the extent the agency was monitoring the actress for possible ties to communism in the years before her death in August 1962. A trip to Mexico earlier that year to shop for furniture brought her in contact with Field, who was living in the country with his wife in self-imposed exile. Informers told the FBI that Field and Monroe had developed a "mutual infatuation," which worried some in her inner circle, including her therapist, the files state.

"This situation caused considerable dismay among Miss Monroe's entourage" and among the American Communist Group in Mexico, the file states. It includes references to an interior decorator who worked with Monroe's analyst reporting her connection to Field to the doctor.

Field's autobiography devotes an entire chapter to Monroe's Mexico trip, "An Indian Summer Interlude." He mentions that he and his wife accompanied Monroe on shopping trips and meals. He mentions politics only once in a passage on their dinnertime conversations.

"She talked mostly about herself and some of the people who had been or still were important to her," Field wrote in the 1983 book, "From Right to Left." "She told us about her strong feelings for civil rights, for black equality, as well as her admiration for what was being done in China, her anger at red-baiting and McCarthyism and her hatred of [FBI director] J. Edgar Hoover."