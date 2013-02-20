Mario Lopez, Courtney Mazza expecting 2nd child

"Extra" host Mario Lopez and actress-dancer Courtney Mazza, who married in December, announced they are expecting their second child.

"I am the happiest father in the world," Lopez, 39, told "Extra." "We cannot wait to welcome baby Lopez number two into our lives."

Mazza confirmed to Us Weekly she's due sometime around the Sept. 11 birthday of the couple's daughter Gia, 2. "I'm in that stage where I can't fit into my regular clothes anymore but I can't fit into maternity clothes yet either. But I'm good. It's all good!" she said.

The couple, who met when they were in the Broadway revival of "A Chorus Line," have been together since 2008.