Mariska Hargitay of 'SVU' adopts a son

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star Mariska Hargitay and her actor husband, Peter Hermann, who plays the recurring role of defense attorney Trevor Langan on that show, have adopted another child -- their second in six months.

The couple, who in April adopted daughter Amaya Josephine, recently brought home Andrew Nicolas Hargitay Hermann, born during the summer. The adoption happened within a week of their paperwork being processed, Hargitay, 47, and Hermann, 44, told People magazine.

"We never in a million years thought it would happen this quickly, but something inside of us knew that this was right, and we said, 'Yes, yes, yes!' said Hargitay, "We knew this was our guy. Everything about it felt right. It felt divinely right."

Hargitay and Hermann, who married in August 2004 after meeting on the "SVU" set in November 2001, also have a son, August, 5. Hargitay will continue working on her show four days a week, People said.

Amaya is bonding well with her new brother, the actress told the magazine. "They'll lie in the crib together, and she'll hold his hand and put her arm around him. She's already so protective of him."

Us Weekly reported that Andrew was born in the United States, three months premature.