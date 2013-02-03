Mark Harmon, 'NCIS' to return next season

Fans of "NCIS" can breathe easy. Mark Harmon will be sticking around, and his hit CBS drama is returning next season, The Associated Press reports.

The network announced Harmon's one-year contract extension on Friday along with the renewal of a show that just keeps getting bigger.

Now in its 10th season, "NCIS" for the first time ranks as TV's most-watched program, CBS said. "NCIS" logs an average 21.5 million viewers each week, up 7 percent over last year.

Harmon stars as Special Agent Jethro Gibbs, who heads up a team that investigates crimes involving Navy and Marine Corps personnel. The cast also includes Michael Weatherly, Pauley Perrette and Rocky Carroll.