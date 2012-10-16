Matthew Fox speaks out on assault accusations

Matthew Fox has broken his silence regarding accusations by a fellow former "Lost" star and by a Cleveland bus driver that the actor has physically abused women.

"It's been a long, trying year of sitting on my hands on a lot of negative ---- said about me, when they're the furthest things from who I am," Fox said in the new issue of Men's Fitness magazine. "In the 46 years I've been breathing on this planet, I have never hit a woman before. Never have, never will."

He conceded driving drunk, however. (He was arrested on suspicion of DUI in May in Portland, Ore.)

In August 2011, Fox was briefly detained but not arrested in Cleveland after Heather Bormann said the actor punched her when she would not let him board the private party bus she was driving. The two filed countersuits against each other, both withdrawing them this spring.

Then on May 27, "Lost" co-star Dominic Monaghan tweeted that Fox "beats women. Not isolated incidents. Often." Monaghan, who was responding to a fan's inquiry regarding Fox, made clear he was not joking.

"I think there's still gonna be a lot of people out there who'll think it's true no matter what," Fox told Men's Fitness. "I will bet you any amount of money that I will never get behind the wheel of a car after even one drink," he added.

But he maintained that, "The rest of it, the Cleveland situation, the Monaghan situation was a pile of ---- and I'm not gonna waste too much breath on that."