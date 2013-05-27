Mayim Bialik, Michael Stone finalize divorce

Bialik finalizes divorce

Mayim Bialik, of "The Big Bang Theory," finalized her divorce from her husband of nine years, Michael Stone, late last week, People magazine reports. According to TMZ, Bialik, 37, will keep the couple's one-bedroom apartment in Studio City, while Stone will get full ownership of their three-bedroom home in Sherman Oaks, Calif. The couple have two young sons together -- Miles, 7, and Fred, 4. Bialik isn't in any rush to get back into the dating scene either, according to Us Weekly. When asked whether she is ready to brave the waters once more, Bialik burst out laughing. "In theory!" she told the magazine. "Maybe. But not now."