McConaughey was unsure of 'Killer' role

In his latest film, "Killer Joe," Matthew McConaughey plays a detective who moonlights as a hit man. The film is brutal and ultraviolent. So violent, in fact, that Matthew was hesitant to even take the role on. He tells us: "I was disgusted with the material. I didn't see any humor in it. I didn't want to be a part of the world." But he says he talked it over with friends whose opinions he trusted and was able to reread the script and see the dark humor.

Not 2 rich 4 Subway

Justin Bieber may be the biggest teen pop star on the planet, but he still likes a good bargain! The 18-year-old was spotted at a Target store in Woodland Hills, Calif., last week with his little sister Jazmyn, 4. The two grabbed lunch at Subway before heading out. Justin tried to keep a low profile in big shades and a black beanie, but his little sis looked adorable as ever in a bedazzled butterfly top.

Are you glad that One Direction's Harry Styles is finally starting to flirt with girls his age? Go to hollywoodlife

.com and let us know.