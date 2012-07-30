EntertainmentCelebrities

McConaughey was unsure of 'Killer' role

In his latest film, "Killer Joe," Matthew McConaughey plays a detective who moonlights as a hit man. The film is brutal and ultraviolent. So violent, in fact, that Matthew was hesitant to even take the role on. He tells us: "I was disgusted with the material. I didn't see any humor in it. I didn't want to be a part of the world." But he says he talked it over with friends whose opinions he trusted and was able to reread the script and see the dark humor.

Not 2 rich 4 Subway

Justin Bieber may be the biggest teen pop star on the planet, but he still likes a good bargain! The 18-year-old was spotted at a Target store in Woodland Hills, Calif., last week with his little sister Jazmyn, 4. The two grabbed lunch at Subway before heading out. Justin tried to keep a low profile in big shades and a black beanie, but his little sis looked adorable as ever in a bedazzled butterfly top.

Are you glad that One Direction's Harry Styles is finally starting to flirt with girls his age? Go to hollywoodlife

.com and let us know.

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?