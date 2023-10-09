'Mean Girls' stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert reunite for TV commercial

The mean girls are back, at least for a TV commercial.

People magazine on Friday, posting photos from the agency Backgrid, reported that at least three of the four stars of the high school comedy classic “Mean Girls” (2004) were in Los Angeles that day shooting a commercial for what TMZ.com later reported is the soft drink Pepsi.

Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert and Amada Seyfried were photographed going to and coming from a set, though the fourth star, Rachel McAdams, did not appear to be present.

One photo shows Lohan, 37, who was raised in Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, clutching a small white bag reading “Plastics Club Member,” referring to the haughty high school clique the Plastics that new student Cady Heron (Lohan) plans to infiltrate and take down a peg. Below that are images of a pink-lipstick kiss, a pink skirt and a pink stiletto-heeled shoe, followed by the words “Est. 2004” and “On Wednesdays we wear pink” — a line from the movie.

Another photo shows Chabert, 41, who played Toaster Strudel heiress Gretchen Wieners, at the wheel of a silver convertible as in the film, parked outside a building appearing to represent a high school.

Other photos show Chabert and Seyfried, 37, who played fellow Plastics member Karen Smith, dressed variously in pink wardrobe.

None of the three actors, nor PepsiCo, have commented publicly. McAdams, who may or may not be in the commercial, has no evident social media.

“Mean Girls,” directed by Mark Waters from Tina Fey’s adaptation of Rosalind Wiseman’s book "Queen Bees and Wannabes,” has spawned a cottage industry of sequels and adaptations. An unrelated “Mean Girls 2” TV movie aired in 2011 on ABC Family, now Freeform. A Broadway musical version ran 804 performances and 29 previews from March 12, 2018, to March 11, 2020, closing due to the pandemic shutdown, and earning 12 Tony Award nominations along the way. It went on to a national tour.

And last week on Oct. 3 — which fans have designated “Mean Girls Day,” based on a date given in the movie — Paramount Pictures announced that the previously reported movie musical will be released theatrically Jan. 12. Reneé Rapp, who succeeded original star Taylor Louderman in the Broadway show, reprises her stage role as the McAdams character, queen bee Regina George. Angourie Rice, who played Peter Parker’s classmate Betty Brant in the most recent Spider-Man film trilogy, plays Cady.

In an interview in November, Lohan recalled she had “had a feeling” while filming “Mean Girls” that there was something enduring about it "just because you don’t always have that much fun making movies and I knew it was going to show through. But I never realized what it would be, still today."