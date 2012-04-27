Medical tests delay Allman book tour

Medical tests delay Allman book tourRocker Gregg Allman is delaying the publicity tour to promote his memoir, "My Cross To Bear," publisher William Morrow announced Thursday. A statement from the publisher said Allman, 64, will be undergoing "diagnostic cardiac testing stemming from his hernia operation." The test is scheduled for Friday at Mayo Clinic's campus in Jacksonville, Fla. That's the same place where Allman received a liver transplant in 2010. The memoir is due out Tuesday.