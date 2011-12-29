Meet PETA's favorite LI vegetarians

Long Island: home of the famous ... vegetarians?

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals launched a limited-edition sheet of U.S. postage PhotoStamps featuring famous veggies through history -- did you know Pythagoras and Leonardo da Vinci went meatless? (Visit petacatalog.com for more info.) Included in PETA's famous vegetarians are a few of our own -- both real and imagined. Here's a look:

JOAN JETT "If there's anything I love more than rock and roll, it's animals," Long Beach's own said in a PETA vegetarian testimonial.

NATALIE PORTMAN Queen Padmé Amidala may have had questionable taste in men (Anakin? Really?), but the real-life Portman, a Syosset High graduate, tastes only vegetarian fare at mealtime.

PAUL McCARTNEY The Cute One with the Hamptons home said he believes a meatless diet can save the planet. "It's staggering when you think about it," Macca said in a PETA statement. "Vegetarianism takes care of so many things in one shot: ecology, famine, cruelty."

MORRISSEY Sure, Moz never actually lived on the Island, but thanks to constant airplay on WLIR, The Smiths' front man could have been our next-door neighbor. With such albums as 1985's "Meat Is Murder," you knew early on that Suedehead meant business. "I think animals look to humans for protection, and of course humans lead them into slaughterhouses, which to me is just like an image of leading children into a slaughterhouse," he said. "There's no difference."