Mel B clarifies rehab statement, says she's not an addict

Singer and "America's Got Talent" judge Melanie "Mel B" Brown sought to clarify a statement she gave to a British tabloid during the weekend announcing that she was in therapy and planning to enter a rehab program.

Saying her statement "kind of got a little bit skewed with," Brown told guest host Lea Michele on Wednesday's "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that, "I'm not an alcoholic. No, I'm not a sex addict." The former member of girl supergroup the Spice Girls said in her statement to The Sun that she was "drinking to numb my pain" and that "the problem has never been about sex or alcohol -- it is underneath all that."

"You know, I was with the same person for 10 years," she said Wednesday of her ex-husband, producer Stephen Belafonte, whom she divorced in December 2017, "and that was quite a turmoil, very intense." She allowed, without giving details, "I did kind of have to ease my pain."

Brown, 43, added that her therapy had actually begun when "my father got diagnosed with cancer nine years ago. . . . But then my therapy changed a little bit because I was in a very intense relationship."

Brown, a native of England who now lives in California, reiterated her Sunday statement that she has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, telling Michele, "I do suffer a lot from PTSD."

Meanwhile, during a red carpet interview with "Entertainment Tonight" prior to Tuesday's "AGT," fellow panelist Heidi Klum called Mel "emotional," but said she's "marching through it."

"I'm her friend, and I've been her friend for a really long time, and I'm always going to be there for her and help her with whatever she needs help in," Klum said.

Simon Cowell called her a "trouper."

"She comes to the show, leaves everything behind, focuses on the contestant. That is a true professional," Cowell said. "She's so professional, it's all about the contestants with her, so a lot of respect for her."