Mel Gibson's split from girlfriend gets uglier

Following mutual restraining orders filed last week by Mel Gibson and former girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva, the mother of their nearly 8-month-old daughter, Lucia, the couple's volatile split took an uglier turn Monday with accusations of deceit and a report of an allegedly incriminating DVD.

Grigorieva, 40, had claimed in her filing that Gibson, the "Braveheart" actor-director, had struck her twice in the face and knocked out two of her teeth at his Malibu home on Jan. 6. Gibson, 54, counter-filed to keep her from speaking about certain parts of the case, and had her order of protection modified so that he could see their daughter.

Gibson's lawyer, Stephen Kolodny, lashed out at her in the court of public opinion Monday. "Oksana's deceitful conduct in trying to terminate Mel's access to his daughter continues," the attorney told TMZ.com. "Having entered into an agreement that allows for overnight, unrestricted visitation, and would soon result in Mel having 50/50 custody of their daughter - an agreement reached after a two-day mediation with two retired Superior Court judges - Mel was hopeful that their breakup was behind them and Lucia would be the beneficiary of cooperative parenting."

Also Monday, an anonymous source "with knowledge of the situation" told RadarOnline.com that Grigorieva has evidence against Gibson stored on a DVD. The site said Gibson immediately asked the court to seal that evidence, and obtained an order prohibiting her from making it public. A hearing on whether to extend the restraining orders is set for July 20, according to Us magazine.

Musician Grigorieva met Gibson on the set of his film "Edge of Darkness," which was released earlier this year. The couple made their first public appearance in April 2009, about two weeks after Gibson's wife, Robyn Moore, whom he married in 1980 and from whom he was separated, filed for divorce. Gibson and Grigorieva themselves had split by April.

Gibson has another daughter and six sons, while Grigorieva has a son, Alexander, with actor Timothy Dalton.