Melanie Brown denies domestic violence reports about husband Stephen Belafonte

UK"X Factor" judge Melanie Brown has denied rumors that she was the recent victim of domestic violence, Newsday contributor Frank Lovece reports. "Much better now and for the record my hubby never would lay a hand on me sorry took so long but any response fuels rumors." Former Spice Girl Brown, 39, had missed an "X Factor" broadcast earlier this month, and on returning to the show appeared to have marks on her body and no wedding ring. Her husband, film producer Stephen Belafonte, had tweeted his denial on Dec. 15.