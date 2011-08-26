Mew addition for Goldberg

Vinny the kitten has a home: Whoopi Goldberg -- who brought the abandoned Russian blue onto "The View" days after he was tossed from a car -- has adopted him.

"I adopted him and I was finally able to take him home," the comedian and "View" co-host posted on her Facebook page. The kitten was named Verrazano by workers at the Staten Island Animal Care & Control center after its officer Brendon Ocasio rescued him July 2, and somewhere acquired the nickname Vinny.

"Oliver's not too happy," Goldberg, 55, wrote, referring to the Russian blue she already owns, "but Vinny is having the time of his life. I think he'll get Oliver to come around sooner than later."

Vinny was 5 weeks old when an unidentified driver tossed him from a window of a moving car on the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. Fortunately, Ocasio was driving nearby, and he pulled over and rescued the kitten with the help of some truck drivers who blocked traffic. The kitten was unharmed, and the shelter put him up for adoption at 8 weeks old.

Along with the Facebook message, Goldberg posted a 50-second video of Vinny grooming himself and playing with a cat toy.