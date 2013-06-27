Michael Jackson's son, Prince, testifies in trial

Michael Jackson's eldest son testified Wednesday that his father was excited about going back on tour before his death but wasn't happy about the pressure that came with the ill-fated shows, The Associated Press reports.

Prince Jackson told jurors his father wanted more time to rehearse and had several tense phone conversations with promoters of his "This Is It" shows that sometimes ended with his father in tears.

The 16-year-old said his father remarked after one of the conversations, " 'They're going to kill me.' " He did not elaborate.

The testimony came in a lawsuit claiming AEG negligently hired Conrad Murray, the doctor who was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter for giving Jackson an overdose of the anesthetic propofol. Jackson died four years ago Tuesday.

AEG denies it hired the physician or bears any responsibility for the entertainer's death.

Prince testified that he saw AEG Live chief executive Randy Phillips at the family's rented mansion in a heated conversation with Murray in the days before his father died. The teenager said Phillips grabbed Murray's elbow. Phillips "looked aggressive to me," Prince testified.

Michael Jackson wasn't at home at the time and was probably rehearsing, Prince said.

Murray's attorney Valerie Wass and AEG defense attorney Marvin S. Putnam later denied outside court that the meeting Prince described ever happened. Putnam said Prince would be recalled to the witness stand during the defense case later in the trial.

For the first time, the teenager publicly provided details about the day his father died. Prince testified that he saw Murray performing CPR on his father, who was hanging halfway off a bed. It appeared his dad's eyes were rolled up in the back of his head, Prince told jurors.