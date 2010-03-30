Michael Lohan pleads with Lindsay to go to rehab on LI

Lindsay Lohan needs to go to a private rehab center to treat her substance abuse problems before it's too late, her father, Michael, pleaded at a news conference Tuesday.

He said he's prepared to fly to Los Angeles and ask her in person to go to rehab.

"I'm not going to let this happen anymore," Michael Lohan said at his lawyer Randy Zelin's offices in Westbury. He cited the recent deaths of actress Brittany Murphy and DJ AM as examples of the terrible toll that Hollywood can take on celebrities.

He called for the Merrick-born starlet to be honest about reports of substance abuse, including addiction to prescription drugs. "I don't care what she thinks of me. She may hate me now but she'll love me later," he said.

Michael Lohan himself has struggled with substance abuse. He was ordered into drug and alcohol treatment and served time in jail after a 2005 conviction for attempted assault, aggravated unlicensed driving and other charges.

Michael Lohan's ex-wife, Dina Lohan, did not reply to a request for comment, but has said in the past that Lindsay Lohan did not have any problems with substance abuse.

Lindsay Lohan's lawyer Shawn Chapman Holley also declined to comment.

Michael Lohan said he wanted his daughter to go to an unnamed private, nontraditional rehab center on Long Island where she could "detox, take blockers and go to therapy - individual and family therapies."

"Hopefully she will listen," he added later. "We don't want anything to be involuntary.

"I'm reaching out to my daughter," he said. "I'm her father. I love her."