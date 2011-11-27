Miley Cyrus calls self a 'stoner' on video

At her 19th birthday party last week, singer and former "Hannah Montana" star Miley Cyrus was caught on video apparently joking she was "a stoner" -- a comment only exacerbated by her friends giving her a Bob Marley cake and her own tweet afterward, "Let's just say there was a unicorn in the lobby!"

In the video, posted in former "Page Six" columnist Richard Johnson's section of the website TheDaily.com, Cyrus first thanks her friends "for waiting for three hours and throwing a party and," she adds, "this is amazing," pointing at a cake bearing the yellow and green colors of the Jamaican flag and the face of the late reggae superstar and marijuana figure. "You know you're a stoner when friends make you a Bob Marley cake," she says. "You know you smoke way too much ---- weed."

The 42-second video, shot at the Beacher's Madhouse Club at Los Angeles' Roosevelt Hotel, ends with her friend and party-giver Kelly Osbourne telling Cyrus, "I thought salvia was your problem, Miley." The comment was a reference to a widely seen video of Cyrus a year ago, smoking a bong. The singer said at the time it contained the legal, hallucinogenic herb salvia, a member of the mint family.

"[L]et me make something very clear," Osbourne tweeted soon after the new video became public. "[A]fter [the] salvia incident we started calling her bob miley as a JOKE! the cake was also A JOKE! it makes me sick that [Cyrus'] so called 'friends' would sell her out and lead people 2 believe she is someone that she is not!"

Osbourne added that "if Miley Cyrus is not recording/filming/touring she is work[ing] everyday how could she possibl[y] do all that if she [were] a stoner!" Five hours later, after fielding comments noting that many drug-using musicians have had long, busy careers, Osbourne tweeted, "[O]h for god sake are we really still talking about this what i meant . . . is everyone would know you cant hide being wasted!"

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cyrus' representative was unavailable for comment when several news outlets attempted contact.