Naomi Osaka, Cordae welcome first child, a daughter

Tennis star and 2020 Olympian Naomi Osaka and her boyfriend, hip-hop artist Cordae, have welcomed their first child together.

The International Olympic Committee said Tuesday that album of the year Grammy Award nominee Cordae, 25, né Cordae Dunston, had announced the birth of his and four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka’s daughter, Shai, at his concert Saturday at Stampede Park in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, during the annual Calgary Stampede festival.

"My daughter Shai was just born a couple days ago, so I dedicate this performance to my baby girl Shai," he told the audience in between songs, People magazine reported. "Love you, I'm going back home."

Osaka, also 25, and the first Asian player to reach No. 1 in the Women’s Tennis Association world rankings, had announced the pregnancy in January when she withdrew from the Australian Open. Neither she or Cordae have commented on social media.

Cordae and Osaka confirmed they were dating in the summer of 2019.