Naya Rivera, husband Ryan Dorsey welcome 1st child

Naya Rivera of "Glee" and her husband of 14 months, actor Ryan Dorsey, have welcomed their first child, a boy, their representative told People magazine Wednesday.

Josey Hollis Dorsey was born at 8:31 a.m. on Sept. 17 in Los Angeles, according to the birth certificate posted Wednesday by TMZ.com.

Rivera, 28, and Dorsey, 32, who played Boyd Crowder gang-member Earl Lennon in several episodes of "Justified," married in July 2014 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, after having met four years earlier.

Their friendship turned romantic soon after Rivera and rapper Big Sean called off their engagement in April 2014.