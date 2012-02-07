Nick Carter misses Leslie Carter's funeral

Singer Nick Carter missed the funeral of his younger sister, Leslie, blaming "complicated" family ties.

"I wanted to be at my sister's funeral, but my family has always had a complicated dynamic," Carter said in a statement. "I love my family," he added. "I want to thank everyone for all of their compassion and support that I have received during this most difficult time. There are so many emotions for me surrounding the loss of my sister. I am trying to stay healthy, positive and focused."

Leslie Carter, 25, who died Jan. 31 after what police described as a prescription-drug overdose, was buried at the Chautauqua County cemetery over the weekend following preparations at the Freay Funeral Home in Mayville, E! News reported Monday.

The estimated 60 to 70 mourners included Leslie's singer brother Aaron Carter, E! said, adding that Nick Carter had previous performance commitments.

In a statement on his website last week, Nick Carter said, "We want to let the fans know the tour will go on as promised."

He performed Saturday night at the Trocadero Theatre in Philadelphia, and at the Paradise Rock Club in Boston Monday, but had no show scheduled for Sunday.

Carter, who rose to fame as a member of the '90s boy-band sensation the Backstreet Boys, performs Tuesday night at the Paramount Theater in Huntington.