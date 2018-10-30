Nicki Minaj, Cardi B appear to call a truce in their feud

A truce has apparently been declared in the long-running feud between hit-making rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

Following a series of caustic comments and an altercation at a Harper's Bazaar party at New York Fashion Week last month, and continuing with accusations and criticism of each other in interviews and on social media, the feuding twosome appeared to have run out of steam Monday, a few hours after Cardi B posted 10 angry Instagram videos directed at Minaj.

The ninth had offered a grudging olive branch. "Then since you say you're tired of talking about . . . [the feud], I'm tired of talking about it, too. I'm tired of the . . . [expletive] whole internet . . . [expletive]. I'm tired of the interview . . . [expletive]. If you really want to talk about it, you know where to link me . . . We could talk about it or we could fight it out. I'm with whatever. But I'm sick and tired of that back-and-forth . . . [expletive]. I'm not doing it. I'm in a good space right now. Let me know what's up."

According to multiple reports Minaj, 35, earlier on Monday had spoken about their ongoing feud on her Queen radio show on Apple Music's Beats 1. After Cardi B's barrage of Instagram posts, the Queens-raised rapper responded Monday night in a tweet to her fans. "Ok you guys, let's focus on positive things only from here on out," she wrote. "We're all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won't be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you," she concluded.

Cardi B, 26, born Belcalis Almanzar in the Bronx, soon afterward reposted that tweet as an Instagram image and wrote, "@Nickiminaj alright then! Let's keep it positive and keep it pushing!"

Following some sniping between them, the two each attended Harper's Bazaar magazine's annual Icons party at The Plaza Hotel in Manhattan on Sept. 7. Witnesses told Cosmopolitan magazine that during a performance by Christina Aguilera, Minaj, reportedly on purpose, stepped on the train of Cardi B's long dress. During a scuffle, Cardi B was hit and part of her wig removed. In a cellphone video obtained by the magazine, Cardi B then removed one shoe and seemed to throw it in retaliation, followed by highly graphic personal threats.

Each rapper later gave her version of the altercation on social media, where much of the feud would continue to take place.