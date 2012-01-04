EntertainmentCelebrities

No wedding bells, Ricky Martin says

Ricky Martin is not getting married to his boyfriend -- at least not in the immediate future, reports Newsday's Frank Lovece. While the Puerto Rico-based Spanish-language newspaper El Nuevo Dia had claimed on New Year's Day that the "Livin' la Vida Loca" singer was marrying Carlos Gonzalez Abella in New York City on Jan 28, a representative for Martin Tuesday told E! Online, "It is a completely incorrect report. Ricky Martin has no set plans to marry." Martin's publicist, Rondine Alcala, likewise assured PeopleEnEspanol.com, "It's baseless news. There are no wedding plans."

