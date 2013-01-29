Note to Kardashian stepmom: Leave it be

Ellen Kardashian, I'm appalled after reading reports that you've provided a magazine with excerpts from your late husband, Robert Kardashian's diaries. To put Kris Jenner and her children through this heartache over the promise of a dollar is heartless! These excerpts that you've provided to In Touch -- handwritten entries that touch on Kris' affair with Todd Waterman and allege that she was a bad mother -- may be your possessions, but that doesn't make your choice to sell them a good idea.-- Bonnie FullerBonnie Fuller is president and editor-in-chief of HollywoodLife.com and the former editor of Star, Us Weekly, Glamour, Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire magazines.Miley's edgy new style

Miley Cyrus has been meticulously shedding her former squeaky-clean Disney image ever since the show that made her a star, "Hannah Montana," came to an end in January 2011. In the March 2013 issue of Cosmopolitan, Miley, 20, shows off her sexy new look -- and her bra! -- and discusses how she was able to embrace her new edge!

