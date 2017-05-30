Olivia Newton-John cancels tour after breast cancer diagnosis

Pop singer Olivia Newton-John is postponing her eight scheduled June concerts after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

“The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum,” the five fused vertebrae that connects the pelvis to the spinal column, her management company announced Tuesday. “In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows.”

Four-time Grammy Award-winner Newton-John, 68, added in a statement, “I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” where the singer was raised.

The affected shows were in Northfield, Ohio; Greensburg, Pennsylvania; Hot Springs, Arkansas; and Stafford, Wichita Falls and Midland, Texas; and, over two nights, Niagara Falls, Ontario. The tour is scheduled to resume July 29 at the Cambridge Folk Festival, held in the English city in which Newton-John was born, and continue through at least Oct. 20 in Richmond Hill, Ontario.

On May 24, Newton-John’s management posted on social media that because of severe back pain, the singer had canceled her June shows’ meet-and-greet sessions with fans. Each concert offered 40 such after-show tickets.

The current tour is primarily “An Evening with Olivia Newton-John,” though selected dates have been “Liv On in Concert,” in which Newton-John and fellow singers Amy Sky and Beth Nielsen Chapman perform their namesake album about surviving loss and illness.

Newton-John — whose 1970s hits included “I Honestly Love You,” “Have You Never Been Mellow” and a trio of songs from the movie-musical “Grease” — successfully underwent treatment for breast cancer in 1992.

Her older sister, Rona Newton-John, died in May 2013 at age 70, a month after being diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer.