Oprah Winfrey: I miss connecting with audience

Happily calling it a "role reversal," talk-show legend Oprah Winfrey sat with comedian Steve Harvey for today's edition of his syndicated daytime talk show.

Surprising the audience Tuesday at the "Steve Harvey" studio at Chicago's NBC affiliate WMAQ, Winfrey conceded that, "I got a little choked up seeing you guys today, because what I really miss is the camaraderie with the audience every day. So when I'm watching your show and the whole 'Ask Steve' segment and your ability to connect with the audience -- I did that for 25 years and I never wanted to get to the spot where I thought, 'Well, I am done in this moment.' I wanted to keep rising, and to leave while I was still rising."

"Oprah introduced me to a whole new audience when she had me on her talk show years ago," Harvey, 56, said in a statement. "So to now have her as a guest on my own show, in my first season, is a dream come true."

Winfrey, 59, who ended her program on May 25, 2011, to concentrate on her cable network OWN and other ventures, told Harvey, "This feels like the ultimate role reversal going on here . . . Now you're here, in Chicago, on your own stage with your own show," which has been renewed for a second season.

"Steve Harvey" airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WNBC/4.