Oprah says faith will help her make presidential decision

Oprah Winfrey, responding to grass-roots calls for her to run for president in 2020, says she is relying on her faith to help her make a decision.

“I went into prayer,” the media mogul, 64, says in the new issue of People magazine.” ‘God, if you think I’m supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it.’ And I haven’t gotten that,” she says.

Following a lauded Golden Globe Awards speech in January that inspired calls for a presidential bid, “I had people — wealthy, billionaires — calling me up and saying, ‘I can get you a billion dollars. I can run your campaign,” ’ Winfrey says. “That many people saying something made me think, ‘Am I at least supposed to look at the question?’ ”