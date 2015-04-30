Pamela Anderson, Rick Salomon reach divorce settlement

Actress-model Pamela Anderson and her estranged husband, poker player Rick Salomon, have a reached a settlement in what has been an acrimonious divorce.

"Public divorces can be harsh and cruel -- we apologize to our families and friends for any hurt and embarrassment we have caused," Anderson and Salomon, both 47, said in a joint statement on Wednesday. "We have come to an amicable agreement and are moving on. There are private and personal family sensitivities to consider and we retract any hurtful comments made in haste and distaste. We wish each other and our families well."

TMZ.com, which first reported the settlement, claimed Salomon paid former "Baywatch" star Anderson just over $1 million to settle the divorce, which she had filed on Feb. 11. Anderson announced in January 2014 that she and Salomon had married at an unspecified date. She then filed for divorce that July 3, but the following month asked the court to dismiss that motion. The two were married once before, from October 2007 to March 2008, but that union was annulled.

Salomon was her third husband. Anderson married Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in February 1995 after a courtship of just four days. The couple had two children, sons Brandon and Dylan. After eventually divorcing, Anderson and Lee later reconciled but did not remarry. They broke up for good in 2001. Anderson married singer Kid Rock in July 2006, but filed for divorce that November.

Salomon has two teenage daughters, Hunter and Tyson, with his ex-wife, vocal artist E.G. Daily. His subsequent 2002 marriage to actress Shannen Doherty was annulled after nine months.