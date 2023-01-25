Paris Hilton, Carter Reum welcome first child

Media personality and hotel heir Paris Hilton and her husband of 14 months, venture capitalist Carter Reum, have welcomed their first child together. "You are already loved beyond words," Hilton, who turns 42 next month, wrote on social media Tuesday, posting an extreme close-up photo of a newborn's hand clutching a woman's. "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," she added to People magazine. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

Hilton did not address People's statement that she and Reum welcomed the birth via surrogate. Reum, who also turns 42 next month, has not commented publicly. Among the many entertainers and fashion-industry figures offering congratulations were Long Island-raised actor Lindsay Lohan. Hilton's fashion designer sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, wrote on her own Instagram, "Welcome to mommyhood @ParisHilton! So so incredibly happy for youuu! It’s the most beautiful ride. There is no greater love. You are going to be the best mommy. What a lucky boy!"

