Pattinson, pals get together

Does everyone in Hollywood know one another? It seems like it, as a new report says Robert Pattinson enjoyed the company of friends on Tuesday at the Chateau Marmont before an intimate date with Kristen Stewart. Among those friends? M.I.A.! People magazine reports that Rob, 26, was spotted at a table in the hotel with a male buddy and M.I.A. The group left after about an hour, the magazine says. Rob and Kristen were later spotted dining at the hotel.

Guy gets girl

Guy Ritchie is the proud dad of a baby girl! His fiancee Jacqui Ainsley gave birth to their second child at a private hospital in London. "We can confirm that Guy and Jacqui are the proud parents of a new baby girl," a rep for Guy told the Daily Mail. "Mother and baby are doing well." The couple, who have been dating since 2010 and got engaged in October, welcomed their first child together in September 2011 -- a boy named Rafael. This will be the fourth child for Guy. He has two kids, Rocco, 11, and David, 6, with his famous ex-wife Madonna.

