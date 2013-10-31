Paul McCartney talks about resolving feud with Yoko Ono

McCartney: No feud with Yoko Despite a less-than-congenial relationship in the past, Paul McCartney bears John Lennon's widow Yoko Ono no ill will. "I thought, 'If John loved her, there's got to be something. He's not stupid,' " the former Beatle, 71, says in the new issue of Rolling Stone. "It's like, what are you going to do? Are you going to hold a grudge you never really had?" McCartney says he also heeds what the late George Harrison told him. "George would say to me, 'You don't want stuff like that hanging around in your life.' "