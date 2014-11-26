Paul Rudd's amusing yearbook photo revealed

Paul Rudd gets better looking with age, and now we know what an understatement that is.

An amusing yearbook photo of Rudd as a bushy-haired frat boy at the University of Kansas in the 1980s has gone viral on the Internet, and he certainly has changed a lot since then. If only we had a hot tub time machine so we could go back and party with Rudd and his frat pack.

Since then Rudd went on to become a pretty successful actor as well as the one of coolest guys ever. Rudd, 45, even invited Kansas City Royals fans back to his mom's house after the team beat the Baltimore Orioles on Oct. 15.

"Party at my mom's, man. She's out of town; I got a keg," he joked after the game. "It's going to be sweet! Five dollar cover!" Once a frat guy, always a frat guy.

A day at the 'Beach'

Ross Lynch, Maia Mitchell, Grace Phipps and Garrett Clayton will all be back for next summer's Disney Channel movie "Teen Beach 2." And if the new trailer is any indication, this "Beach" will be even hotter than the original.

"We're definitely stepping it up and everything's a lot bigger and more extravagant," Mitchell says in the trailer. She adds that the movie is "so sassy and it's so upbeat."

In the teaser, you can also catch a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Lynch recording his new music for the soundtrack.

