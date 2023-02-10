Paulina Porizkova coming to Cinema Arts Centre

Paulina Porizkova is getting poised for a visit to Long Island. On March 5, the former supermodel will take the stage at the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington, where she'll talk about her new book "No Filter: The Good, the Bad and the Beautiful." The event is being presented by Long Island LitFest.

"No Filter," which was published by Maria Shriver's imprint The Open Field, is a collection of essays in which Porizkova, 57, covers numerous chapters in her life from growing up in Czechoslovakia during the Cold War to the despair she felt after the death of her husband, The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek, in 2019. Other topics include the beauty industry’s obsession with youth, dealing with celebrity, mental health and reinventing herself.

Ticket for the event, which also includes a copy of "No Filter," are $45 and can be purchased at longislandlitfest.com.

Porizkova gained famed after becoming the first Central European woman to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue in 1984. Four years later, she went on to become the face of cosmetics giant Estee Lauder for the whopping sum of $6 million. Porizkova has since turned to acting with TV appearances on "Desperate Housewives," "As the World Turns," "Bull" and more shows. She also served on the judging panel of "America's Next Top Model" from 2008 to 2009.

"No Filter" is not Porizkova's first book. In 2007, she penned her debut novel "A Model Summer," which was the story of a Swedish teenager who gets whisked off to Paris and is bedazzled by the glitzy and glamorous world of modeling.