Penelope Cruz's younger sister Monica Cruz pregnant

Model-actress Mónica Cruz, younger sister of Oscar-winner Penélope Cruz, has announced on her blog in a Spanish newspaper that she is expecting a child conceived through artificial insemination, Us Weekly reports. Calling it "the dream of my life," the single Cruz, 35, said that she is months along and has gone public with her pregnancy procedure in the hope that "I can help others who have questions." Noting, "I never like to talk about my private life," she said, "I would like to avoid above all talk of supposed fathers or supposed [donors]. That's something I will not allow now and, of course, when my baby is here."