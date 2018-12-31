Penny Marshall cause of death revealed

Actress-director Penny Marshall died of heart failure as a result of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and diabetes, according to her death certificate. Entertainment website The Blast first reported the cause of death on Monday.

The document also revealed that the body of Marshall, who was 75 when she died on Dec. 17, was cremated on Dec. 26 and her remains were given to her sister on Dec. 27. According to the certificate, Marshall died in her Hollywood Hills home at 9:10 p.m.

Marshall first attracted attention playing Jack Klugman's secretary on the ABC sitcom "The Odd Couple," but became a small-screen star on the long-running series "Laverne and Shirley." In the 1980s, she started working behind the camera and helmed several box-office hits including "Big" (1988), "Awakenings" (1990) and "A League of Their Own" (1992).



