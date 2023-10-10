Pete Davidson sets two shows at The Paramount

Former “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, who is hosting the late-night show’s season 49 premiere Oct. 14, will play two shows Nov. 6 at The Paramount in Huntington.

The venue announced Tuesday that the comic will play at 7 and 9:30 p.m., with tickets available now at Ticketmaster.com and at the theater’s box office.

Davidson, 29, creator-star of the semiautobiographical Peacock sitcom “Bupkis,” rose to fame as an “SNL” cast member from 2014 to 2022. He shot his first one-hour stand-up special for Comedy Central in 2016, and in 2020 released Netflix’s “Pete Davidson: Alive From New York.” That same year he starred in the semiautobiographical feature film “The King of Staten Island,” which Davidson co-wrote with the movie's Syosset-raised director Judd Apatow.

Davidson starred opposite Paul Dano, Vincent D'Onofrio, America Ferrera and others in the recently released fact-based comedy “Dumb Money,” and also had roles this year in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Fast X” and, as the voice of the Autobot spy Mirage, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.” He and Orlando Bloom star in the upcoming “Wizards!” and Davidson toplines “The Purge” writer-director James DeMonaco’s upcoming horror film “The Home.” “Bupkis” in June was renewed for a second season.